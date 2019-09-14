HBZ coin Trading 30.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. HBZ coin has a market cap of $213,981.00 and $23,534.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exmo, Mercatox and Bitlish.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.70 or 0.04487171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, Bitlish and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

