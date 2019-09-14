HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Our price target is derived from an estimated market value of the firm at $60M, which includes a discounted cash flow (DCF)-based asset value of SCS, assuming 60% probability of approval, 20% discount rate and 2% terminal growth rate.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Microbot Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MBOT stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. 47,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,620. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microbot Medical will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

