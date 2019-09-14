Head to Head Analysis: Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) & Photronics (NYSE:PLAB)

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Aquantia alerts:

66.8% of Aquantia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Aquantia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Photronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aquantia and Photronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquantia 0 3 3 0 2.50 Photronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aquantia presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.01%. Photronics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Photronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Photronics is more favorable than Aquantia.

Profitability

This table compares Aquantia and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia -43.65% -45.02% -34.83% Photronics 6.04% 3.60% 2.92%

Volatility & Risk

Aquantia has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aquantia and Photronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia $120.78 million 3.93 -$9.77 million ($0.29) -45.31 Photronics $535.28 million 1.40 $42.05 million $0.58 19.19

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Aquantia. Aquantia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Photronics beats Aquantia on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aquantia

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, access, and automotive markets worldwide. Its products include corporate data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access. The company sells its products to integrated circuit suppliers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales. Aquantia Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.