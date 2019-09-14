Head to Head Analysis: PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) vs. Jumia Technologies (NASDAQ:JMIA)

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PCM and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCM 1.16% 19.12% 4.06% Jumia Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of PCM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of PCM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PCM and Jumia Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCM 0 1 1 0 2.50 Jumia Technologies 0 3 4 0 2.57

PCM currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.45%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.03%. Given Jumia Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than PCM.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PCM and Jumia Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCM $2.16 billion 0.20 $22.77 million $2.18 16.06 Jumia Technologies $154.20 million 5.50 -$200.85 million ($4.02) -2.76

PCM has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies. Jumia Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PCM beats Jumia Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, IT management and other IT services, and technical certifications and operational expertise in various practice areas; and selection, implementation, and IT solutions comprising security, virtualization, data services, unified communications, and infrastructure, as well as software asset management and software value-added reseller services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individuals; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, e-commerce channels, and technology services teams, as well as cloud data centers, field services organizations, and online extranets. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

