Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HCSG has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. 2,075,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,046. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $204,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 81,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,517,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,935,000 after buying an additional 77,305 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,451,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,967,000 after buying an additional 1,719,494 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,203,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after buying an additional 34,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,072,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,172,000 after buying an additional 1,169,018 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

