HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.93 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00008959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $268.73 million and approximately $505,175.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005992 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003388 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000511 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00059899 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,393,355 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.