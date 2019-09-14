HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HDELY. Deutsche Bank upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays downgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

