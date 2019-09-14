Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.29

Shares of Helix Biopharma Corp. (TSE:HBP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 5050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 million and a P/E ratio of -17.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48.

Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP)

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors.

