HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Cap Hits $476,650.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $476,650.00 and $17,445.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00202893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.01136133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,088,070 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

