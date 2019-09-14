Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 826.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hess by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 182,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.08.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 14,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $932,503.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,385,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,049,706.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 142,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $9,252,716.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,562,015 shares in the company, valued at $101,702,796.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,961 shares of company stock worth $13,444,235 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,506. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.14%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

