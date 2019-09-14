Hills Ltd (ASX:HIL) Insider Buys A$45,000.00 in Stock

Hills Ltd (ASX:HIL) insider Fiona Bennett purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($31,914.89).

HIL traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$0.25 ($0.18). The company had a trading volume of 637,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,641. Hills Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of A$0.27 ($0.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.17.

Get Hills alerts:

Hills Company Profile

Hills Limited provides health, security, surveillance and communication, and audio visual solutions. The company designs, supplies, and installs health technology, nurse call, patient entertainment, and related solutions, including security, Wi-Fi, and telephony solutions for the health and aged care sectors.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.