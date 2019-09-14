Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,487

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,581 ($20.66) to GBX 1,487 ($19.43) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,629 ($21.29) to GBX 1,666 ($21.77) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 1,619 ($21.16) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,565.73 ($20.46).

LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,652 ($21.59) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,625.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,639.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 38.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

In related news, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 37,500 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58), for a total value of £590,625 ($771,756.17). Also, insider Richard Watson sold 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total value of £158,500 ($207,108.32). Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $90,762,500 over the last 90 days.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

