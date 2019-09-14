Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,911. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.12 and its 200-day moving average is $203.15. The company has a market capitalization of $255.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

