Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,174,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $244,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.65. 1,843,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,911. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.12 and its 200 day moving average is $203.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

