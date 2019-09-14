Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,245,566,000 after buying an additional 478,988 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,080,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $167.71. 2,588,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

