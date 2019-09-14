Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Gabelli began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on Hubbell and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.33.

NYSE HUBB opened at $137.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.28. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.77 per share, with a total value of $62,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,578 shares in the company, valued at $953,085.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $69,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 452.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 634,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,679,000 after acquiring an additional 519,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,833,000 after acquiring an additional 516,378 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 659.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,428,000 after acquiring an additional 435,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Hubbell by 71.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 745,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,204,000 after acquiring an additional 309,991 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.