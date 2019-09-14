Humana (NYSE:HUM) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HUM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.95.

Humana stock traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.69. 916,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.22. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Humana will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 45.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,515,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Humana by 225.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,723,000 after acquiring an additional 401,117 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Humana by 3.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 159.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Humana by 150.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,408,000 after acquiring an additional 932,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

