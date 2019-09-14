Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.42% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $39,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 610.5% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,260.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 52.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $428,546.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,782,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HII. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.10.

HII traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $218.31. 214,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.92 and its 200 day moving average is $214.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $262.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

