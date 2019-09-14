Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.49.

HSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB cut their price objective on Husky Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Husky Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Husky Energy from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

Husky Energy stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.34. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.48 and a 12 month high of C$22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.78.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Husky Energy will post 0.9600001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Robert John Peabody bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,954,082.13.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.