HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Update

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HVBC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HV Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HV Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ HVBC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175. HV Bancorp has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HV Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of HV Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

