IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $57,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CEO Joseph Levin sold 56,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total transaction of $13,652,948.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,516,485.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,781 shares of company stock worth $46,309,265. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Cowen set a $290.00 target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.42.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.39. 498,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.94. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $158.29 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.