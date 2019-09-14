IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. IBERIABANK reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKC. Stephens set a $89.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of IBKC stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.24. 389,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jefferson G. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $758,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,195.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $1,068,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,292,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,943 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,538,000 after acquiring an additional 23,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,345,000 after acquiring an additional 49,577 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

