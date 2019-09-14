Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ICLR. UBS Group raised Icon from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Icon stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,529. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Icon had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $695.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Icon will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. TPI Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 20.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the second quarter valued at $481,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

