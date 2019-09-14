IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $164.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE:IEX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.88. 376,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.32 and a 200 day moving average of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $173.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $953,472.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.72, for a total transaction of $4,886,131.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,407.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,229 shares of company stock valued at $25,975,905. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 224.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,869 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

