Insider Buying: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) CEO Buys $50,000.00 in Stock

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) CEO Richard A. Fair acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,561 shares in the company, valued at $83,201.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard A. Fair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Richard A. Fair bought 20,000 shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 358,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,743. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.53. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.33% and a negative net margin of 4,081.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 1,497.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLCM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

