Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP Sells $29,861.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $29,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jae Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Jae Kim sold 1,149 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $14,937.00.

Shares of RMBS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,441. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the second quarter worth $21,507,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth $16,601,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rambus by 4,124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,674,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 590,445 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rambus by 82.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,994 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

