Insureum Trading 37.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Insureum has a market cap of $1.61 million and $8,026.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. One Insureum token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and CoinZest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00202893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.01153773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00087892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023385 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum’s launch date was March 20th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co.

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinZest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.