Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,601,870 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 847,265 shares.The stock last traded at $0.90 and had previously closed at $0.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTEC. Maxim Group downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Intec Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The firm has a market cap of $26.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41.

In other Intec Pharma news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,310.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $71,350 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTEC. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Intec Pharma by 1,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 624,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 581,283 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M increased its holdings in Intec Pharma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 290,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Intec Pharma by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 729,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

