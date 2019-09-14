Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) VP John Mooradian Sells 9,249 Shares

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) VP John Mooradian sold 9,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $578,339.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,686.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Mooradian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, John Mooradian sold 7,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $429,940.00.

Shares of IART stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 367,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,058. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.29 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,764 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $70.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

