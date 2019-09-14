Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. 14,760,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,541,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,792 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,271,292,000 after purchasing an additional 785,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.