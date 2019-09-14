International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) Short Interest Update

International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 234,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of International Speedway from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. International Speedway presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get International Speedway alerts:

In related news, VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $117,041.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISCA. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Speedway by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Speedway by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,441,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of International Speedway by 11.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of International Speedway by 39.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Speedway in the second quarter worth $24,380,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISCA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $45.20. 75,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,881. International Speedway has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.65.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). International Speedway had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Speedway will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for International Speedway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Speedway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.