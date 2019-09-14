Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 13.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 45.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Intuit by 49.4% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 401,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,898,000 after buying an additional 132,642 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Intuit by 34.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 209,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,775,000 after buying an additional 53,561 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.38 on Friday, hitting $264.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,468. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $295.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.51 and a 200-day moving average of $262.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,962,505.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,422 shares of company stock worth $82,506,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

