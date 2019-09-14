Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,067 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.46% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,676. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.87. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.26 and a fifty-two week high of $144.17.

