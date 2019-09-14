Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Investors Title from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Investors Title stock opened at $161.99 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $134.04 and a 12 month high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Investors Title by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Investors Title by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Investors Title by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Investors Title by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Investors Title by 151.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

