IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS IOCJY remained flat at $$1.80 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $813.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.97. IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79.

IOCHPE MAXION S/S Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

