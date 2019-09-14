IOTA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.07 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. IOTA has a total market cap of $691.39 million and $3.07 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bitfinex, Upbit and OKEx. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00202983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.01157344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039453 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00088102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015471 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ovis, Upbit, FCoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Exrates, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex, Huobi, Coinone, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

