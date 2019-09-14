IoTeX (IOTX) Market Cap Reaches $18.12 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. IoTeX has a market cap of $18.12 million and $611,670.00 worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Coineal.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.82 or 0.04530878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coineal, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Binance, Bgogo and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

