iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.36

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 79253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth about $894,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 285,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth about $102,000.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM)

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

