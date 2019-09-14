iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,147 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,091,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,790,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

