iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Reduced by DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.

DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,521 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvvo Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.26. 28,555,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,805,568. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $171.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.