iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $13,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 58,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,952 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

