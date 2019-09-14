ITV’s (ITV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ITV. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 187 ($2.44) to GBX 121 ($1.58) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 141.17 ($1.84).

ITV stock traded up GBX 6.15 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 126.30 ($1.65). 14,982,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.80 ($2.17). The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,362.04 ($4,393.10).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

