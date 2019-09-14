J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,792,100 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 4,305,300 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $118,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,144 shares in the company, valued at $806,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $5,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,060,935.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,721. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $27,881,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Loop Capital cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $114.96. 447,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,313. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $125.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

