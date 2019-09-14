J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.13.

JBHT traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,313. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $125.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.34%.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $194,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,617.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $118,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,126 shares of company stock worth $8,971,721 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,881,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

