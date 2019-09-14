Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,281,000 after purchasing an additional 398,777 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of JKHY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.21. 206,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,247. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,320 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $456,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,372.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 501 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $68,927.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,430 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.