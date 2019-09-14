Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,854 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Aaron’s worth $26,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James set a $72.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $67.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

In related news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $931,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,933 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,479.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Lindsay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,246. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,236. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $968.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

