Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $30.32 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,687 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $30,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,943,000 after purchasing an additional 662,350 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,460,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,247.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,595. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $31.45. 1,000,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Jabil had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

