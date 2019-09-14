Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $53.13 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555,479 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 543,843 shares during the period. HP comprises about 0.7% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.17% of HP worth $53,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its stake in shares of HP by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 1,579,087 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,829,000 after purchasing an additional 651,257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HP by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,682,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,211,944 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $129,146,000 after purchasing an additional 927,847 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 16,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $350,690.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,690.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,785,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 606,987 shares of company stock worth $11,420,336. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $19.08. 11,778,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,931,110. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of HP to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

