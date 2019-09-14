Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 8,070 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 578,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up about 0.6% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $44,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1,448.3% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 75.6% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.78. 1,476,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,827. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $174,910.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

