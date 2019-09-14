Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 3,310 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $23,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,511,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 627,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 224,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,303,000 after acquiring an additional 159,524 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,048,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 537,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 141,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE:ARW traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $76.62. 471,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $86.62. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $3,963,468.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.02.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.